United Kingdom

UK opposition leader Starmer is self-isolating

1 minute read

Britain's Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer speaks during a session in Parliament, in London, Britain June 23, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said.

"One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating," the spokesperson said.

"Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Sarah Young

