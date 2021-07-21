UK opposition leader Starmer is self-isolating

Britain's Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer speaks during a session in Parliament, in London, Britain June 23, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said.

"One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating," the spokesperson said.

"Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.