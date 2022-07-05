1 minute read
UK opposition leader Starmer: It’s clear that this government is now collapsing
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said it was clear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was now collapsing following the resignation of two senior ministers.
"After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing," Starmer said in a statement.
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton
