UK opposition leader Starmer: It’s clear that this government is now collapsing

British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 4, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. IMAGE MUST NOT BE ALTERED.

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said it was clear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was now collapsing following the resignation of two senior ministers.

"After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing," Starmer said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.