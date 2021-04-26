Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK opposition leader Starmer says Johnson must explain lockdown comments

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Labour Party opposition leader Keir Starmer said Prime Minister Boris Johnson must explain a newspaper report that he said he would rather see bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a coronavirus third lockdown.

"I was astonished to see those words," Starmer said in a pooled interview.

"It's for the prime minister now to make a public statement about that. If he did say those things, he's got to explain it."

The government has denied Johnson ever made the comments. read more

