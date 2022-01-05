UK opposition leader Starmer tests positive for COVID-19

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks with medical staff during a visit to the Whittington Hospital in London, Britain, March 15, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Starmer had been due to face Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a question and answer session in parliament later on Wednesday. His deputy, Angela Rayner, will take his place, the spokesperson said.

Starmer previously tested positive for COVID in October. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.