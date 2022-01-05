United Kingdom
UK opposition leader Starmer tests positive for COVID-19
1 minute read
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Starmer had been due to face Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a question and answer session in parliament later on Wednesday. His deputy, Angela Rayner, will take his place, the spokesperson said.
Starmer previously tested positive for COVID in October. read more
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
