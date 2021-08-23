Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK orders 35 million more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccines

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain has agreed to buy 35 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N)(22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine, to be delivered from the second half of next year, as part of its preparations for booster shots and any new variants that could emerge.

"While we continue to build this wall of defence from COVID-19, it's also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too – whether that's from the virus as we know it or new variants," health minister Sajid Javid said.

