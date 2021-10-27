UK overhauls business rates to boost investment

People wearing protective face masks shop inside a clothing store, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak overhauled business rates on Wednesday, cutting the rate for the pandemic-hit retail and hospitality sector, halting a planned annual increase and incentivising green property investments.

Setting out his budget to parliament, Sunak said he could not abolish a tax that raises 25 billion pounds ($34 billion) a year but he would try to ease the burden on businesses such as pubs, shops, restaurants, gyms, cinemas and leisure centres.

Business rates are charged on commercial premises based on the value of the property, a system that business owners have long blamed for giving an unfair cost advantage to online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN.O).

Sunak said under the new system property valuations would be reviewed every three years, rather than every five, the business rates multiplier would be frozen for a second year and there would be a one-year 50% discount for businesses in retail, hospitality and leisure.

A new relief will also be given to companies investing in green technologies, such as solar panels and heat pumps.

"Apart from the COVID reliefs, this is the biggest single-year cut to business rates in 30 years," Sunak told parliament. "Taken together, today's budget cuts business rates by 7 billion pounds."

Sunak's Treasury department had been reviewing the unpopular business rate system, which was suspended during the pandemic for the worst-hit sectors.

Kate Nicholls, the head of UK Hospitality, said on Twitter that the changes were really good news.

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken and Kate Holton; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Paul Sandle

