United Kingdom
UK parliament backs Johnson's tax hike plan
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to raise taxes in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, clearing the way to raise more money to fix a health and social care funding crisis.
Johnson had angered some members of his governing party by breaking election promises not to increase taxes. Despite the backlash his party, with a working majority of 83, won the vote 319 to 248.
