United Kingdom

UK parliament backs Johnson's tax hike plan

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a news conference with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid (not pictured) in Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to raise taxes in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, clearing the way to raise more money to fix a health and social care funding crisis.

Johnson had angered some members of his governing party by breaking election promises not to increase taxes. Despite the backlash his party, with a working majority of 83, won the vote 319 to 248.

