UK parliament to vote on probing claims PM Johnson misled parliament, The Sun reports
LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will let lawmakers vote on whether to refer for investigation claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament over his breach of COVID-19 rules, a Sun reporter said on Tuesday.
Opposition parties have said they could seek a vote on referring Johnson to a parliamentary committee to probe whether he deliberately misled lawmakers when he said that all rules were followed in Downing Street.
"Sources now confirming Speaker will grant a Commons vote on Boris Johnson's Partygate claims," Jack Elsom, a reporter for The Sun newspaper said on Twitter, adding that the vote was most likely to be held on Thursday.
