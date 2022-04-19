UK parliament to vote on probing claims PM Johnson misled parliament, The Sun reports

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will let lawmakers vote on whether to refer for investigation claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament over his breach of COVID-19 rules, a Sun reporter said on Tuesday.

Opposition parties have said they could seek a vote on referring Johnson to a parliamentary committee to probe whether he deliberately misled lawmakers when he said that all rules were followed in Downing Street.

"Sources now confirming Speaker will grant a Commons vote on Boris Johnson's Partygate claims," Jack Elsom, a reporter for The Sun newspaper said on Twitter, adding that the vote was most likely to be held on Thursday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M

