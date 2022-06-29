UK parliamentary committee sets out plan to investigate PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits for the start of a group photo at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - A British parliamentary committee set out the details on Wednesday of how it will investigate whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament over COVID-19 lockdown breaking events at his Downing Street offices and residence.

The Privileges Committee will look into whether Johnson, who earlier this month just survived a confidence vote brought by his Conservative lawmakers, misled parliament with his various comments on so-called partygate.

If the committee finds he knowingly did mislead parliament, convention dictates he should offer his resignation.

"Following its first meeting to consider the matter referred to it, the Committee is calling for evidence submissions and accounts from those with knowledge of events related to the inquiry," a House of Commons statement said.

The committee said those who wish to submit evidence would have until July 29 to do so. Veteran opposition Labour Party lawmaker Harriet Harman would chair the committee during its inquiry, the statement said.

The committee said oral evidence sessions would begin in the autumn, and that it would also be willing to take oral or written evidence from people who wish to remain anonymous.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

