UK parliament's standards watchdog investigates opposition Labour leader

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer arrives for a lunch reception at London's Guildhall as celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee continue, in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is being investigated by parliament's standards commissioner over whether he broke the rules on registering his earnings and gifts.

Members of parliament are required to declare their external financial interests, such as fees or expenses paid for employment away from their role as a member of parliament, as well as gifts or hospitality they receive.

An update to the parliament website on Monday showed an investigation was opened into Starmer on June 8. It did not provide further details.

Starmer said he would respond to the investigation in due course and his office were looking into the matter.

Asked if he was confident he had done nothing wrong, Starmer told reporters: "Absolutely confident. There's no problem here."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

