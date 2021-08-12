Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK pensions provider Just Group posts 47% jump in half-year earnings

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - British specialist pension provider Just Group (JUSTJ.L) beat forecasts with a 47% jump in half-year operating profit on Thursday, posting a robust set of results that one analyst said showed the annuity business was "a money making machine".

Adjusted operating profit surged to 90 million pounds ($125 million), driven partly by new business profit, easily topping consensus forecasts of 76 million provided by the company. Half year pre-tax losses came in at 87 million pounds.

Retirement income sales jumped 22% to 909 million pounds, beating forecasts by 7%.

Just specialises in providing annuities - which pay pensioners a fixed income for life - for people with lower life expectancies.

Chief Executive David Richardson said fundamental drivers in core markets were strong.

"We are confident in our outlook as we deliver sustainable and profitable growth across the group," he said in a statement.

"This growth will be achieved alongside our commitment to doing business the Just way, in upholding the highest standards and meeting our environmental, social and governance commitments."

JPMorgan analysts raised their target share price to 114 pence from 87p and analysts at RBC, who rate the stock as "outperform", highlighted improved underlying organic capital generation, a higher solvency ratio and lower expense overruns.

"Another strong set of results which highlights that the annuity business is a money-making machine," RBC analysts said in a research note.

The company's shares briefly hit 10-week highs before easing to trade broadly flat at 106.35 pence by 0757 GMT.

($1 = 0.7213 pounds)

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Carolyn Cohn

