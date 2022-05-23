After HSBC furore, watchdog says pension funds should not ignore climate change

Union Jack flags fly in the wind in front of the Parliament at Westminster bridge, in London, Britain, January 29, 2022. REUTERS/May James

Summary

HSBC banker said financial risks of climate change overdone

Regulator reaffirms 'systemic' importance of climate change

HSBC banker suspended following remarks - FT

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes should not ignore climate change, a senior executive at The Pensions Regulator said on Monday, after a senior HSBC banker last week downplayed the financial risks of climate change.

“We believe any scheme that does not consider climate change is ignoring a major risk to pension savings and missing out on investment opportunities," said David Fairs, the regulator's executive director for Regulatory Policy, Analysis and Advice.

“Climate change is systemically important to pension schemes and to our role as a regulator," he added in an emailed statement.

Stuart Kirk, a senior HSBC banker in charge of sustainable investments, said last week that central bank policymakers and other global authorities were exaggerating the financial risks of climate change. read more

HSBC's Chief Executive Noel Quinn has since disowned Kirk's remarks, and the bank has suspended him pending an internal investigation, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. read more

An HSBC spokesperson said the company could not comment on individual employees. Kirk did not respond to requests for comment on social media over the weekend or on Monday.

The regulator supervises the 2.5 trillion pound ($3.14 trillion) UK pension fund sector, a major investor in the UK economy, in which larger schemes are facing new UK climate governance and reporting requirements.

Pension trustees should look at how climate change is affecting asset prices and employers' financial strength, Fairs said.

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Jan Harvey

