Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK petrol retailers say recovery from fuel crisis too slow

1 minute read

Members of the military take part in refuelling at an Esso petrol station at motorway services in Gravesend, Britain October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The recovery from fuel shortages at gas stations in England is happening too slowly, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Thursday, after a shortage of lorry drivers and panic buying left many pumps dry in London and the southeast.

A PRA survey found that 12% of filling stations in London and the southeast were still dry, while 17% had just one grade of fuel. In the same area, 71% of filling stations had both grades, compared to 90% outside London and the southeast.

"The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis," PRA Chairman Brian Madderson said. "There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute fuel shortages in the future."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:08 PM UTC

Britain's NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering failings

NatWest pleaded guilty on Thursday to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds ($544 million) and faces a heavy fine after becoming the first bank in Britain to admit to a criminal offence of this sort.

United Kingdom
UK energy regulator says more suppliers may go bust over high prices
United Kingdom
City of London backs 'retain and explain' for two slavery-linked statues
United Kingdom
Prince Andrew can review 2009 Jeffrey Epstein settlement
United Kingdom
BP wins over Greenpeace in North Sea oil court case