UK petrol station problems show Brexit was "intellectual fraud" - French minister Beaune

French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune answers journalists as he arrives at a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that the petrol stations problems currently faced by Britain reflected the "intellectual fraud" that was Brexit.

"Every day, we see the intellectual fraud that was Brexit," Beaune told France 2 television.

BP said on Sunday that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel, as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages. read more

