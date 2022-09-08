UK plans to hold a "fiscal event" this month

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's government will hold a "fiscal event" later this month where it will set out the cost of a package of measure to freeze energy bills for the next two years, according to a written ministerial statement.

The government announced on Thursday that average household bills would be held at around 2,500 pounds ($2,881) a year for two years from Oct. 1, preventing the expected 80% leap that was due in October.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer will set out the expected costs as part of the fiscal statement later this month," Jacob Rees-Mogg, Britain's new business minister, said in the statement.

($1 = 0.8676 pounds)

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper

