UK pledges extra 80 million pounds in aid to Ukraine

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it was pledging another 80 million pounds ($106.5 million) towards aid for Ukraine to help it tackle a growing humanitarian crisis.

The extra funding brings British support for Ukraine to 220 million pounds, the government said.

Of this 120 million pounds is earmarked for aid and the other 100 million pounds, announced last month, is to bolster the economy and reduce Ukraine's dependence on Russian gas imports.

"Britain is at the forefront of efforts to supply life-saving humanitarian aid, as well as political, economic and defensive support," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

