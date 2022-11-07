UK pledges more than $115 mln to developing economies to tackle climate change















LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Monday will announce investments of more than 100 million pounds ($115 million) to support developing countries in their fight against the impact of climate change.

"Mr Cleverly will also argue that long-term prosperity depends on taking action on climate change and ramping up investment in renewable energy across the world," Britain's foreign ministry said.

The foreign minister is in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, at the COP27 climate conference.

"Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed," Cleverly said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8728 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman, editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.