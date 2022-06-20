UK PM Boris Johnson feeling well after operation, to resume working

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is feeling well after a minor operation under general anaesthetic related to his sinuses and will take meetings in his Downing Street office on Monday, his spokesman said.

"He is feeling well and has come back down to the office and is due to take meetings this afternoon," his spokesman told reporters, adding Johnson would chair cabinet on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper

