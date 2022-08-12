UK PM Boris Johnson says he is appalled that author Rushdie was stabbed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a reception for the winners of the Points of Light Award in Downing Street, London, Britain August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was appalled that author Salman Rushdie had been stabbed.

"Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay," Johnson said on Twitter.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

