UK PM handover not happening on Monday, discussions ongoing - Truss's spokesperson

New leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak stands outside the party's headquarters in London, Britain, October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls















LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A handover to Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will not happen on Monday, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said, outlining that discussions were being held on the timing and choreography of the transition.

"I can confirm that the transition won't be taking place today," he said, adding there were discussions between the outgoing and incoming prime ministers and King Charles.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James











