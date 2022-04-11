UK PM has agreed to review of finance minister's financial declarations, spokeswoman says

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at a statement on the economic update session, at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 23, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to a request from his finance minister Rishi Sunak for a review to determine whether he had stuck to the rules on ministerial declarations following criticism over Sunak's family financial arrangements.

Sunak said on Sunday he had written to the prime minister asking him to refer his ministerial declarations to Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests. read more

"The prime minister has agreed to the request from the chancellor for Lord Geidt to undertake this work," a spokeswoman for Johnson said on Monday, adding that the prime minister had full confidence in his finance minister.

"The prime minister is confident that all the appropriate declarations were followed."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

