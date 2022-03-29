UK PM has not been notified of any COVID-19 lockdown breach fine, spokesman says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been issued with a fine for COVID regulation breaches at this time, his spokesman told reporters, after police said they had recommended an initial 20 fines be issued over gatherings held in Downing Street.

Asked whether Johnson had received a fine, or been told he would be fined, the spokesman told reporters: "No. We've said we will update if that were to occur but our position has not changed."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.