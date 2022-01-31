UK PM Johnson to address Conservative lawmakers at 1830 GMT -Guido Fawkes

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address a meeting of his Conservative lawmakers in parliament at 1830 GMT on Monday, the Guido Fawkes news website said.

The meeting will come after a statement to parliament from Johnson following the publication of a civil servant's report on parties at his Downing Street residence that appeared to breach coronavirus lockdown restrictions.L8N2UB2Z1

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden

