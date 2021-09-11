Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson to address parliament on COVID-19, BBC reporter says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference in Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address parliament and hold a news conference on Tuesday about how to manage COVID-19 through the winter, a BBC reporter said on Saturday.

"The prime minister is expected to address both parliament and a news conference on Tuesday about the government's plan for managing Covid through the autumn and winter," BBC reporter Chris Mason said on Twitter.

"Officials are exploring contingency plans for what might become necessary if pressure on hospitals in England were to grow, such as the use of facemasks or working from home if possible."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Paul Simao

