UK PM Johnson aims to smooth relations with France -Bloomberg News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the first post-reshuffle cabinet meeting at Downing street, London, Britain September 17, 2021. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to smooth relations with France after a joint deal for nuclear submarines between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia angered France, the Bloomberg News reported.

"We are very, very proud of our relationship with France", Johnson told reporters on his way to New York, according to the report. "Our love of France is ineradicable."

The United Kingdom and France are working on joint military operations in Mali and the Baltic states and are also working jointly on a simulated nuclear testing programme, the report added, citing Johnson.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

