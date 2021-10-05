UK PM Johnson to announce a rise in minimum wage within weeks -The Times

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Oct 5 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a rise in the minimum wage within weeks, as he pledges to end the "broken" model of a low-wage, low growth economy, The Times newspaper reported.

Johnson will accept recommendations of independent advisers that are likely to boost the pay of the lowest earners to about 9.42 pounds ($12.84) an hour, the newspaper said.

($1 = 0.7338 pounds)

