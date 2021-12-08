UK PM Johnson apologises over staffers joking about lockdown party

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, December 8, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Wednesday for a video showing his staffers joking about reports of a party in Downing Street during the COVID lockdown, saying he was furious but that he had been assured there was no party.

"I was also furious to see that clip," he told parliament.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives," he added.

"But I repeat ... that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged, that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.