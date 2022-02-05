UK PM Johnson appoints Steve Barclay as chief of staff

Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday appointed minister Steve Barclay as his new chief of staff.

"He will become the Prime Minister's new chief of staff, working directly with cabinet colleagues to ensure the prime minister's levelling up agenda is driven forward and delivered at maximum speed," Downing Street said in a statement.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alex Richardson

