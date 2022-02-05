1 minute read
UK PM Johnson appoints Steve Barclay as chief of staff
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday appointed minister Steve Barclay as his new chief of staff.
"He will become the Prime Minister's new chief of staff, working directly with cabinet colleagues to ensure the prime minister's levelling up agenda is driven forward and delivered at maximum speed," Downing Street said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.