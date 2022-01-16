Skip to main content
UK PM Johnson broke the law and lied about it - opposition leader Starmer

British Labour Party leader Kier Starmer arrives at the BBC Headquarters in London, Britain, January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it over parties held inside his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns.

"I think he broke the law. I think he's as good as admitted that he broke the law," Starmer told the BBC, citing Johnson's apology to parliament for attending one such event. "I think he then lied about what had happened."

