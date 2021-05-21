Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK PM Johnson calls for an end to disunity in tackling COVID-19 epidemic

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in Portsmouth, Britain, May 21, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday called for an end to a disunited approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and said countries should resist the temptations of nationalism to protect the world from similar threats in the future.

Johnson drew a parallel between the COVID-19 pandemic and the plague at the start of Homer's epic poem The Iliad.

"Almost 2,800 years later, the world has been just as disunited I'm afraid as Achilles and Agamemnon. And I think now is the time to come together and to defeat the pandemic and to prevent another," Johnson said in a speech to the G20 health summit.

"Now is the time to move away from the temptations of competing nationalism... and instead reassert the power, the duty, the necessity for nations to act together, building collective defence against the common enemy of disease."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:04 PM UTCBBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack

The British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William.

United KingdomUK property boom set to roll on as savings unlocked
United KingdomUK retail spending soars as economy reopens
United KingdomLooming staff shortages set to stretch reopened British pubs
United KingdomUK PM Johnson calls for an end to disunity in tackling COVID-19 epidemic