UK PM Johnson declines comment on report of cabinet group about to tell him to go

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate, in Parliament in London, Britain, July 6, 2022 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about a report that a delegation of cabinet ministers was preparing to tell him to resign.

Johnson was speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

