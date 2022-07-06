1 minute read
UK PM Johnson declines comment on report of cabinet group about to tell him to go
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about a report that a delegation of cabinet ministers was preparing to tell him to resign.
Johnson was speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing.
