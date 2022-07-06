UK PM Johnson defiant, will not resign - ITV citing sources

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - ITV reported on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was absolutely defiant and was not going to resign, telling cabinet colleagues that they faced the choice between a summer focused on the economy or a leadership contest.

"(I'm) told PM absolutely defiant and is not going to resign. Sources tell me he told Cabinet colleagues that it was a choice between summer focused on economic growth or chaos of a leadership contest- followed by massive pressure for general election," Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

