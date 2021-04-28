United KingdomUK PM Johnson denies saying "let the bodies pile high"
1 minute read
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday media reports that he had said he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown.
Asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer whether he made the comments, Johnson told parliament: "No," and called on Starmer to substantiate the allegations.
He has earlier denied saying the words reported by several media organisations.
