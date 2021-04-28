Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK PM Johnson denies saying "let the bodies pile high"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday media reports that he had said he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown.

Asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer whether he made the comments, Johnson told parliament: "No," and called on Starmer to substantiate the allegations.

He has earlier denied saying the words reported by several media organisations.

