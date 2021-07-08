Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson did not break parliament's code of conduct over holiday

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not break parliament's code of conduct by accepting an offer from a businessman to use his villa in the Caribbean at the turn of last year, the parliament's committee of standards said on Thursday,

"The committee therefore found that Mr Johnson's Register entry was accurate and complete, and found no breach by Mr Johnson of paragraph 14 of the Code," the committee said in a statement.

"The committee stated, however, that it was regrettable that a full account and explanation of the funding arrangements for Mr Johnson’s holiday accommodation only came to light as a result of their own further enquiries rather than at an earlier stage. If greater clarity had been made available to the Commissioner at the first instance this matter could have been cleared up many months ago."

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:23 AM UTCAnalysis: UK PM Johnson's new COVID gamble worries some scientists

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reopen England's economy from coronavirus lockdown on July 19, but if he does so, it won't be without disquiet from some of the scientists whose advice he has followed thus far.

United KingdomBritain to end quarantine for vaccinated travellers in boost for airlines
United KingdomUK looking at COVID app changes due to self-isolation frustration - Sunak
United KingdomDeliveroo hikes forecasts as food delivery demand stays strong
United KingdomUK PM Johnson did not break parliament's code of conduct over holiday