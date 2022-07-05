Boris Johnson did not recall 2019 allegations against lawmaker, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses parliament on the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, G7 and NATO summits, at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 4, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was made aware of allegations against lawmaker Christopher Pincher in 2019 but he did not "immediately recall" it when fresh reports surfaced last week, cabinet office minister Michael Ellis said on Tuesday.

"Last week when fresh allegations arose, the prime minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about the incident," Ellis told parliament of former deputy chief whip Pincher, who resigned over his conduct last week. read more

"Further inquiries will be made, but the position is that the prime minister acted with probity at all times."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M

