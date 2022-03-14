Skip to main content
UK PM Johnson discusses energy volatility with Qatar's Emir

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and discussed concerns about volatility in the energy market created following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The leaders discussed their concerns around volatility in the energy market and agreed to continue working together to improve global energy security, including on ensuring sustainable gas supplies and boosting renewables," a spokesperson from Johnson's Downing Street office said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

