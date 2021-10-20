Skip to main content

UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend 'critical' climate summit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encourages all leaders to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland next month, his spokesman said on Wednesday when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to take part remotely.

"The prime minister has said before that we would obviously strongly encourage leaders to attend given this is a very critical moment in terms of tackling climate change," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister is looking forward to meeting all the leaders who have confirmed their attendance, which I believe is over 120 so far, and we would obviously expect all countries to be represented at a senior level given that we are asking for meaningful pledges towards tackling this issue."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

