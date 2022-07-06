UK PM Johnson, finance minister to announce tax cuts next week - PM's aide

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new finance minister will announce tax cuts when they set out a new economic strategy next week, an aide to the British leader said on Wednesday.

"He's going to announce a new economic strategy, that's going to happen sometime next week," James Duddridge, parliamentary private secretary to Johnson, told Sky News.

"I'm really pleased to say that there will definitely be tax cuts in that speech."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

