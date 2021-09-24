UK PM Johnson and France's Macron agree to keep talking on N.Ireland protocol

A City worker collects rubbish on a road median featuring a sign reading 'Scrap NI protocol' near the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and the leaders agreed to keep talking about issues such as the Northern Ireland Protocol, a statement from Johnson's office said.

The pair also agreed to intensify cooperation on the issue of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.