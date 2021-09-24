Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson and France's Macron agree to keep talking on N.Ireland protocol

1 minute read

A City worker collects rubbish on a road median featuring a sign reading 'Scrap NI protocol' near the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and the leaders agreed to keep talking about issues such as the Northern Ireland Protocol, a statement from Johnson's office said.

The pair also agreed to intensify cooperation on the issue of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:59 PM UTC

Britain has 10 days to save Christmas, retail sector says

Britain's retail industry warned the government on Friday that unless it moves to alleviate an acute shortage of truckers in the next 10 days then significant disruption was inevitable in the run-up to Christmas.

United Kingdom
Uber to roll out pension plans for UK drivers
United Kingdom
Heathrow and Gatwick airports hit by UK border gates failure
United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson and France's Macron agree to keep talking on N.Ireland protocol
United Kingdom
British royal Kate meets new queen of tennis Raducanu