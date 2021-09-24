United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson and France's Macron agree to keep talking on N.Ireland protocol
1 minute read
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and the leaders agreed to keep talking about issues such as the Northern Ireland Protocol, a statement from Johnson's office said.
The pair also agreed to intensify cooperation on the issue of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.
Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden
