UK PM Johnson on 'great form' during Peppa Pig speech - deputy

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, on the day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on "great form" and a speech to business leaders where he appeared to lose his place before talking about a visit to Peppa Pig World does not raise concerns about his leadership, his deputy said.

Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he lost his place in notes during a speech before regaling the Confederation of British Industry with an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park. read more

"The Prime Minister is on great form", Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told BBC TV when asked about the speech.

Asked if there were serious concerns of Johnson's Downing Street office about Johnson's grip on the job, Raab said "I don't agree."

"In relation to Peppa Pig, it is a fantastic British export around the world, and I think that was the point the Prime Minister was making," Raab said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.