UK PM Johnson had a minor routine operation on Monday -spokesman
LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a minor routine operation under general anaesthetic on Monday related to his sinuses and is now back in Downing Street resting, his spokesman said.
"He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning. He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am," the spokesman told reporters.
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James
