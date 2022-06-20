UK PM Johnson had a minor routine operation on Monday -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media after arriving at RAF Brize Norton, following a surprise visit to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine, to offer a major training operation he believes that could "change the equation" against the Russian invasion, in Oxfordshire, Britain June 18, 2022. Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a minor routine operation under general anaesthetic on Monday related to his sinuses and is now back in Downing Street resting, his spokesman said.

"He went to hospital around 6am and the operation was carried out first thing this morning. He was back in Downing Street shortly after 10am," the spokesman told reporters.

