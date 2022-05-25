UK PM Johnson has been given report into lockdown parties - Cabinet Office

A handout picture shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising a glass during a party at Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain November 13, 2020. Picture taken November 13, 2020. ITV News/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The civil servant leading investigation into coronavirus lockdown-breaking parties at the Boris Johnson's Downing Street office and residence has passed her official report to the UK prime minister, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided her final report to the Prime Minister," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said. Downing Street is due to publish the report later on Wednesday.

Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout

