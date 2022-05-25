UK PM Johnson has been given report into lockdown parties - Cabinet Office
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The civil servant leading investigation into coronavirus lockdown-breaking parties at the Boris Johnson's Downing Street office and residence has passed her official report to the UK prime minister, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.
"We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided her final report to the Prime Minister," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said. Downing Street is due to publish the report later on Wednesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.