United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Sunak - spokesman
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British Prime minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Rishi Sunak and has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet team, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday in response to a report in the Sunday Times that Johnson could demote Sunak.
"The prime minister and chancellor (Sunak) have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship and will continue to do so," the spokesman said.
