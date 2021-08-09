UK PM Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Sunak - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrive for a Cabinet meeting, in London, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British Prime minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Rishi Sunak and has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet team, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday in response to a report in the Sunday Times that Johnson could demote Sunak.

"The prime minister and chancellor (Sunak) have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship and will continue to do so," the spokesman said.

Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce

