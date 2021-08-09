Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Sunak - spokesman

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrive for a Cabinet meeting, in London, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British Prime minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Rishi Sunak and has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet team, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday in response to a report in the Sunday Times that Johnson could demote Sunak.

"The prime minister and chancellor (Sunak) have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship and will continue to do so," the spokesman said.

Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:57 AM UTCMorrisons suitor CD&R gets more time to trump $9.3 bln offer

Morrisons (MRW.L) suitor, U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), has won more time to consider a counter bid to Fortress' agreed 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) offer for the British supermarket group.

United KingdomUK PM Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Sunak - spokesman
United KingdomDoomed alpaca triggers outcry against British PM Johnson
United KingdomEnergy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices
United KingdomThe battle for British supermarket group Morrisons