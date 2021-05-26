Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock is seen on Downing Street, in London, Britain May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's Boris Johnson has full confidence in his health minister Matt Hancock and has worked alongside him throughout the pandemic, his spokesman said in response to allegations made by the prime minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings.

Asked if Johnson had full confidence in Hancock, the spokesman said: "Yes."

"The health secretary has been working closely with the prime minister throughout and they've been fully focused on protecting the health and care system and saving lives."

The spokesman also said the government would not be engaging with every accusation made on Wednesday by Cummings.

Asked about Cummings' claim that officials thought Johnson considered being injected with coronavirus on live television to show it was benign, the spokesman said:

"I don't plan to get into various allegations and claims that have been made today. Our focus is on recovering from the pandemic, moving through the roadmap, and distributing the vaccines."

