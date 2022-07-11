UK PM Johnson has no plans to extend windfall tax to electricity producers - spokesman

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson has no plans to extend a windfall tax on profits to electricity generators before he steps down as Britain's prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday.

Asked whether the windfall tax that is being introduced for oil and gas producers would be extended to electricity generators, the spokesman said: "We would not seek to make any new policies or major fiscal decisions. So there's no plans to do that."

"We will continue to evaluate the scale of the profits and consider appropriate steps but there's no plans to introduce or extend that to that group," he said.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.