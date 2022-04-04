UK PM Johnson has not received a fine for COVID breaches - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 30, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not received a police fine relating to breaches of COVID regulations, his spokesman said on Monday.

Police have begun issuing fines after receiving evidence from an internal government investigation into lockdown parties in Johnson's Downing Street offices. Some events remain under investigation and further fines may be issued.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.