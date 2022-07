UK PM Johnson has spoken to Queen Elizabeth as a courtesy - ITV reporter

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the National Service of Thanksgiving, during Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to Queen Elizabeth as a courtesy ahead of an impending announcement about his resignation plan, ITV Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana said on Thursday.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

