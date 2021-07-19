Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK PM Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19, has no symptoms

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19 and is not displaying any symptoms of the virus, his spokesman said on Monday.

Johnson, who has received both doses of a vaccine, is isolating at his country residence until July 26 after he was identified as a close contact of health minister Sajid Javid. Javid announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus.

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

