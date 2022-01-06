United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson: I followed guidance on flat refurbishment
1 minute read
1/2
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he had followed official guidance at all times, when asked about a report into the refurbishment of his residence and how it was funded.
"I followed the ministerial guidance at all times," Johnson told reporters.
Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.