UK PM Johnson: I followed guidance on flat refurbishment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Downing Street, London, Britain, January 4, 2022. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he had followed official guidance at all times, when asked about a report into the refurbishment of his residence and how it was funded.

"I followed the ministerial guidance at all times," Johnson told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.