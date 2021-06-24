Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK PM Johnson: I'm not ruling out a foreign vacation this summer

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at the StoneX Stadium, home of the rugby club Saracens, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in North London, Britain June 21, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was not ruling out going abroad for his summer vacation this year as the government mulls easing restrictions on travel for those who have had two COVID-19 vaccination doses.

"I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we'll be setting out a bit more later on," Johnson told reporters.

Asked if he would take a trip abroad, he replied: "I'm going to see how we get on, and I'm certainly not ruling it in or ruling it out."

(Refiled to fixe day in lead)

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

